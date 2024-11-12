Man United star’s three-word response as Ruud van Nistelrooy is axed by Ruben Amorim

Ruud van Nistelrooy and Casemiro (Photos by Naomi Baker, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has issued a classy three-word message to Ruud van Nistelrooy following the news that he’ll be leaving the club as Ruben Amorim takes over as manager.

Van Nistelrooy has just completed a brief spell as caretaker manager for the Red Devils, and it’s clear the Dutchman was popular with the players, with Casemiro describing him as a ‘legend’ in a farewell post on Instagram.

See the post below as the experienced Brazilian midfielder says he’ll be forever grateful for Van Nistelrooy, who had also been on Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff at Old Trafford since the summer…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Casemiro (@casemiro)

Van Nistelrooy did a good job in recent games to give Man Utd a much-needed lift after what had been a really poor start to the season under Ten Hag.

However, it’s perhaps not too surprising to see that the 48-year-old doesn’t have a role under new manager Amorim, who has now officially taken over as the club’s new permanent manager after moving from Sporting Lisbon.

Sky Sports describe this as the first big decision of Amorim’s United reign, so it seems Van Nistelrooy was axed by the Portuguese tactician to a certain extent.

While it makes sense that Amorim will have wanted all his own staff to come with him to United, it will be interesting to see if this ends up backfiring in the long run, as Van Nistelrooy was clearly popular in the dressing room.

MUFC fans will also fondly remember Van Nistelrooy from his playing days at the club, and there’s arguably a lot of value in having former players involved as they know what it takes to be successful for this team.

Amorim also needs to be able to bring in his own ideas and work in the conditions that suit him best, as that’s what enabled him to do such a good job at Sporting in the first place.