Alan Pardew makes relegation verdict on Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Former Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew has commented on his old club’s current struggles and discussed whether or not they really could be facing relegation under Oliver Glasner.

Pardew has been out of Premier League management for a while now, but still offers occasional insight as a pundit, and he’ll no doubt be interested to see how his old club are getting on.

It’s not going well for Palace at the moment under Glasner, despite the Austrian tactician making such a promising start at Selhurst Park in the second half of last season.

So could the Eagles now be facing a very real risk of going down? Pardew seems to honestly think they’ll ultimately end up having too much quality to be dragged into that bottom three.

Alan Pardew has his say on Crystal Palace

“I look at Palace. They are sitting 18th in the Premier League with seven points. Will they go down? I just can’t see it,” Pardew said.

“I mean, they have been in the Premier League for 12 years. I think they have got more than enough quality to be comfortably mid-table when we get to the end, but with the competition there is in that mid-table, who knows? I might be wrong.”

Palace need to start getting results soon, though, or else there will surely be growing concern and perhaps a need to change manager to turn things around before it’s too late.