Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag could quickly find himself back in management as he’s reportedly been sounded out over the vacancy at Serie A giants AS Roma.

The Dutch tactician was officially sacked by Man Utd just over two weeks ago, but it perhaps makes sense that a big name like Roma are keen to snap him up now that he’s available.

Corriere dello Sport have reported on Ten Hag being a possible candidate for Roma, though it seems he’s not the only name being considered by the Italian club.

Roma have had a difficult season, sacking Daniele de Rossi earlier in the campaign, while Ivan Juric has also just lost his job at the Stadio Olimpico.

Ten Hag could be a decent candidate for Roma after the impressive work he did at Ajax, though he undoubtedly suffered during his spell in charge of United.

Can Erik ten Hag bounce back at a big club like Roma?

Ten Hag remains a bit of an enigma, and it’s hard to know where his managerial career will go from here, as there may well be valid reasons that he under-achieved at Old Trafford and could do better somewhere else.

At the same time, Ten Hag also arguably benefited hugely from a solid structure around him at Ajax, and was exposed at United once he no longer had that to rely on.

Then again, the 54-year-old is far from the only big name to struggle with MUFC in this challenging post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

United have had other big-name managers who failed, while numerous big-name signings on the pitch also failed to deliver.

Ten Hag might fare a lot better at Roma or another top club, or we’ll perhaps see once again that he was just always going to struggle outside of his comfort zone at Ajax.