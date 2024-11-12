45 appearances: £20m talent ready to leave Arsenal in January after developments this season

Mikel Arteta could lose Jakub Kiwior in January. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Jakub Kiwior is ready to push for a move away from Arsenal during the January transfer window as several clubs have shown an interest in the Polish talent.

The 24-year-old has been with Arsenal since January 2023 having been part of a £20m move from Spezia. During his time at the Emirates Stadium, the natural centre-back has often been deployed as a left-back.

Kiwior has had some impressive spells with Arsenal, especially during the start of this year, but the arrival of Ricciardo Calafiori has taken minutes away from the Polish star.

The defender has featured just seven times for Arteta’s team this season, accumulating 321 minutes of action. This has taken his total appearances to 45, but it is not enough for the versatile defender heading into the January transfer window.

Sources told CaughtOffside recently that AC Milan are considering taking Kiwior on loan, while several other clubs such as Napoli, Bologna, Juventus, Villarreal and Marseille have also shown an interest in the Gunners star.

Amid links away from the Emirates Stadium, it is now being reported that Kiwior is ready to leave North London in January and the Premier League giants may already have a replacement.

Arsenal star Jakub Kiwior could be set for a return to Italy in January

Having only started two matches for Arsenal this season against Preston and Bolton in the League Cup, Kiwior is ready to leave the Gunners in January, reports Football Insider.

The report states that clubs in Italy are ready to offer the 24-year-old a route to return to Serie A with Juventus, AC Milan and Inter all linked to the Polish international.

It is uncertain whether these teams will push for a loan deal or try to acquire the services of Kiwior permanently. The latter is the more likely as it will allow the Italian clubs to see where the player is at before committing to a long-term deal.

An exit in January is best for both the player and the club, although Arsenal will be losing a useful asset.