Jamie Carragher has responded to an incident during Newcastle vs Nottingham Forest (Photo by Catherine Ivill, Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has made it clear he thinks the Premier League rules need to change after witnessing a “nonsense” incident during Newcastle’s win against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Newcastle came from behind to win 3-1 at the City Ground, thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Joelinton, and Harvey Barnes, but there was one moment of controversy as well.

There was one moment when Tino Livramento went down with a knock, but then couldn’t help his team defend against a Forest attack due to being told to leave the pitch.

Carragher clearly feels this is a current rule that needs looking at, as he described it as “nonsense” to give Forest a one-player advantage in that situation.

Jamie Carragher calls for Premier League rule change

“The way that rule has been set up at the moment, it’s something to be looked at,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“I mean, Livramento has had a whack there, should have had a free kick.

“Nottingham Forest have got a free kick, Livramento can’t defend it. They are actually down to 10 men. That has to change. That’s nonsense that.”

It didn’t matter too much on this occasion as Newcastle still won the game, but it does seem like one of those strange regulations that needs clearing up to improve the game.