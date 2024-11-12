Jose Mourinho and Jamie O'Hara (Photo by Burak Kara/Getty Images, talkSPORT)

Former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara has made it clear he’d love to see former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho coming back to the Premier League with West Ham.

Mourinho is currently in Turkey with Fenerbahce, but it could be that we’ll see him back in English football at some point soon as he’s already had a few spells here.

The Portuguese tactician has had two spells in charge of Chelsea, while he’s also managed Man Utd and Spurs, so could he also be tempted to return to London with West Ham?

Discussing the Mourinho to West Ham links on talkSPORT, O’Hara admitted it would be a fun appointment for the Hammers, describing it as “good banter”, while it’s also a compliment to have such a big name manager coming to your team.

Julen Lopetegui has struggled since taking over at West Ham this summer, and one imagines there will already be plenty of Hammers supporters who’d like to see the club make a change.

“You don’t want him at your club West Ham fans let me tell you now – the club will implode”

Jamie O’Hara responds to Jose Mourinho West Ham links

O’Hara would clearly be happy to see Mourinho taking over at the London Stadium, as he told talkSPORT: “It’d be good fun though. They’ve had some moments, West Ham – they’ve won a trophy, and then, if you bring in Jose Mourinho, that basically says that you’re a big club.

“Mourinho isn’t going to Wolves, Mourinho’s not going to Brentford – but if he went to West Ham that’s basically him saying; ‘you’re a big club, I’m coming in’.

“I’d love him there, that’d be good banter wouldn’t it? Jose, I love him, I miss him.”

Mourinho is always good entertainment at whatever club he’s at, but it remains to be seen if he’d leave Fenerbahce so soon after joining.

The 61-year-old has only taken charge of 19 matches with the Turkish giants, winning 11 of those.