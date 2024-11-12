Ruthless Ruben Amorim could already sell Man United misfit in January transfer window

Bruno Fernandes and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United could reportedly already be set to offload Joshua Zirkzee under new manager Ruben Amorim, according to reports in Italy.

Zirkzee has struggled since making the move to Old Trafford this summer, despite previously impressing in Serie A with Bologna.

The Netherlands international looked a fine young talent before his move to Man Utd, and fans will be disappointed that he’s made such a poor start to life in the Premier League.

According to Calciomercato, this has already cast some doubt over Zirkzee’s future, with Italian clubs looking at him ahead of January, with the report adding that incoming manager Amorim could be ready to make changes up front.

This would be pretty ruthless by Amorim as Zirkzee hasn’t even been at United for six months yet, but Sky Sports report that the Portuguese tactician has already made one big call by axing Ruud van Nistelrooy and bringing in his own coaching staff.

Should Man United be more patient with Joshua Zirkzee?

Zirkzee is clearly struggling with his performances for United right now, but would it be overly harsh to get rid of him so quickly?

The 23-year-old is still young and still adapting to playing in a new team and a new league, while he’s also far from the only Red Devils player to look below par this season.

It could be that Amorim’s arrival will help Zirkzee show his best form, rather than spelling the end of the Dutchman’s United career.

Zirkzee showed huge potential during his time at Bologna and it’s hard to believe he’s lot all that talent that quickly, even if making the step up to playing for a top club like United is an entirely different kind of challenge.

We’ve also seen plenty of other big names flop at Old Trafford in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, but the likes of Angel Di Maria, Romelu Lukaku and Jadon Sancho all improved upon leaving the club.