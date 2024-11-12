Man United dealt huge blow as star who missed 56 games since Old Trafford move injured again

Man United star Lisandro Martinez has picked up a knock. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Man United have been dealt a major blow ahead of Ruben Amorim’s first game in charge of the Manchester club as key defender Lisandro Martinez has picked up another injury.

The Argentina star joined the Premier League giants as part of a £56.7m with Ajax in 2022, joining forces once again with Erik ten Hag. The defender has become a big hit amongst the Old Trafford faithful due to his aggressive style of play but one major issue Man United fans have with the 26-year-old is his injury record.

Martinez has missed a total of 56 matches since moving to Manchester due to a variety of fitness issues and it looks like the Argentina star has suffered another setback.

According to the reliable Argentine journalist Gaston Edul, Martinez will not be part of the Copa America winners’ next two 2026 World Cup qualifying matches against Paraguay and Peru as a result of a knock he suffered during Man United’s 3-0 win over Leicester City at the weekend.

The centre-back played the full 90 minutes against the Foxes, therefore, it is uncertain how serious the 26-year-old’s issue is.

Lisandro Martinez shouldn’t be a major worry for Man United

With Ruben Amorim officially the new Man United manager, no player will want to miss the opening phase of his tenure at Old Trafford as it is the best time to impress the Portuguese coach.

The 39-year-old’s first game is against Ipswich Town on November 24 and being a key player for the Red Devils, Martinez’s fitness issue will be a worry ahead of the trip to Portman Road.

However, the 26-year-old’s injury should not be a problem as it is very likely that the Argentina star has pulled out of international duty as a precaution, which is a trend that has been seen a lot already throughout the current international break.