“What’s the point…” – Liverpool star’s rant at David Coote hints at where bad blood may have started

Andrew Robertson reacting to a David Coote decision

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson had a major rant at Premier League referee David Coote a few years ago, which perhaps shows where the bad blood started between the club and this particular match official.

Coote has been suspended by PGMOL, as reported by BBC Sport, following yesterday’s big story that showed the referee launching a foul-mouthed tirade against Liverpool and their former manager Jurgen Klopp.

In the video that surfaced, Coote made reference to issues between himself and Klopp from a game against Burnley during lockdown, and it may be that it relates to an incident with Reds left-back Robertson, who can be seen swearing a lot at the referee in the video clip below…

Pictures from BT Sport

Robertson was clearly far from impressed with Coote’s performance that day, and another video shows that the Scotland international was perhaps denied a penalty by the referee before this bust-up after the game…

Pictures from BT Sport

Robertson perhaps felt at the time that Coote was not refereeing Liverpool’s games fairly, though there will now be a more full investigation into Coote, according to BBC Sport’s report.

What did David Coote say about Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp?

When asked about his thoughts on Klopp in the leaked video, Coote said: “C**t, absolute c**t. Aside from having a right pop at me when I was reffing against Burnley in lockdown, he accused me of lying and then just had a right f***ing pop at me. I’ve got no interest in speaking to somebody as f***ing arrogant. I do my best not to speak to him…my god, German c***t. F*** me.”

The person next to him then added: “Long story short, Jurgen Klopp’s a c***t, Liverpool are all f***ing bellends and we hate Scousers.”

It’s certainly hard to imagine Coote will be able to referee Liverpool games again, while his future officiating in the Premier League in general may also be in serious doubt.