Exclusive: Liverpool’s failure to land world-class talent is set to benefit Premier League title rivals in January

Rodri could be replaced in January by Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

When Rodri got injured for Man City earlier in the season, it was immediately apparent that the combative midfielder was going to be out of action for some time.

A hush descended over the Etihad Stadium when the Spaniard stayed down after a challenge during the Arsenal game.

Coming as it did soon after Rodri had hinted that players could go on strike in protest at too many games being played – which could potentially lead to fatigue and injury – wasn’t the best timing.

Rodri replacement could see Liverpool seething

With City now having lost four games on the trot, there’s a clear need for the powers that be to authorise a move for a mid-season replacement.

According to CaughtOffside sources with knowledge of City’s transfer plans, the reigning Premier League champions are targeting a player Liverpool tried hard to acquire during the summer window.

Ultimately, the Reds were unable to get a deal for Martin Zubimendi over the line, but it’s understood that won’t stop Pep Guardiola ensuring that his club focus on the Real Sociedad talisman.

Were La Real able to resist further overtures from England, or indeed if Zubimendi again decides that he’d prefer to continue his footballing education in Spain, sources have indicated that City have other targets in mind.

Real Madrid’s hardworking and talented Federico Valverde, Atletico Madrid’s young star, Pablo Barrios, and Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson are all understood to be potential candidates who could add depth and quality to City’s midfield.

Clearly, the January transfer window can’t come soon enough for Guardiola.

The recent run of poor form has seen City slip to five points behind Arne Slot’s Liverpool side, with the Reds taking on all comers at present.

Guardiola will know that any more slip ups will likely be fatal to City’s chances of retaining their English top-flight title too.