Exclusive: Lopetegui still demanding signings with West Ham keen on 24-year-old Premier League ace

Julen Lopetegui wants Tariq Lamptey
Julen Lopetegui wants more signings for West Ham. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui’s job appears to be hanging by a thread at West Ham, but that hasn’t stopped the Spaniard from demanding even more signings in January.

West Ham players remain unhappy with the Spaniard, the 0-0 draw against Everton at the weekend keeping the Hammers down in 14th position in the Premier League.

Their poor form since Lopetegui took over has even seen one elite manager tipped to take over at the London Stadium should the West Ham board decide that enough is enough.

Lopetegui chasing Brighton and Hove Albion ace

If David Sullivan goes against the grain and decides to give his manager a while longer to implement his strategies, one player that Lopetegui wants is 24-year-old Brighton and Hove Albion ace, Tariq Lamptey.

CaughtOffside sources have indicated that Lamptey could consider leaving Brighton at the end of the season but, given that his contract ends in June 2025 (transfermarkt), a decision may be made by the Seagulls themselves as early as January.

Julen Lopetegui wants Tariq Lamptey
Julen Lopetegui wants to sign Tariq Lamptey for West Ham. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Lamptey has shown no sign of extending his current deal, and sources understand that this is because the right-back is unhappy with how things have panned out under Fabian Hurzeler.

The Ghanaian international is certainly looking to move, though CaughtOffside sources note that the East Londoners could face competition for his services.

Premier League clubs Everton, Nottingham Forest and Brentford have already expressed interest in signing him, without taking things further at this stage.

The former Chelsea academy player has been with Brighton since 2021, and whilst it’s understood his preference is to stay in the Premier League, foreign clubs such as Juventus are also showing interest.

Clearly, a decision needs to be made soon, and ultimately Hurzeler will be the one to decide whether Lamptey can be considered as surplus to requirements as early as the first month of 2025.

