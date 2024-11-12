Martin Baturina has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina, who is said to have turned down Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old looks like a huge prospect and it’s not too surprising to see that there are plenty of top clubs eyeing him up at the moment.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, Baturina has rejected an approach from Real Madrid, but also has interest from other big names like Man United and Barcelona, while he could be available for a fee of just €25million, which could end up being an absolute bargain if he fulfils his potential…

?? Sky Info: Kroatiens Top-Talent Martin Baturina (21/??) hat ein Angebot von Real Madrid abgelehnt! Die Spanier lockten mit einem Fünfjahresvertrag, der Plan der Königlichen sah aber auch vor, Baturina zunächst für zwei Jahre innerhalb Spaniens zu verleihen. #Madridistas ??… pic.twitter.com/5juUXZax0O — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) November 11, 2024

Baturina is a skilful and intelligent midfielder who could well be the next Luka Modric as he enjoys a similar rise in Croatian football at a young age.

Modric also started out at Zagreb before moving to Tottenham, where he shone in the Premier League and eventually earned himself a move to Real Madrid, where he still is today and where he has become a club legend and all-time great of the European game.

Martin Baturina could be a superb signing for Manchester United

It surely won’t be easy for United to win the race for Baturina when so many other top clubs also seem keen on him, but for the time being it’s surely good news that he’s turned down Real Madrid.

MUFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this transfer saga as Baturina could be a superb addition to their midfield, which has been a bit of a problem area for some time.

The Red Devils surely need to replace ageing playmaker Christian Eriksen, while the club have also arguably missed Scott McTominay since allowing him to leave and join Napoli in the summer.

Baturina already looks like he could come in and have a key role in this United side, and if a deal can be done for just €25m then what are they waiting for?