Possible boost for Man United as €25m youngster rejects another transfer offer

Martin Baturina has been linked with Manchester United
Martin Baturina has been linked with Manchester United (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer move for Dinamo Zagreb youngster Martin Baturina, who is said to have turned down Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old looks like a huge prospect and it’s not too surprising to see that there are plenty of top clubs eyeing him up at the moment.

According to journalist Patrick Berger, Baturina has rejected an approach from Real Madrid, but also has interest from other big names like Man United and Barcelona, while he could be available for a fee of just €25million, which could end up being an absolute bargain if he fulfils his potential…

Man United star’s three-word response to Ruud van Nistelrooy being AXED

Baturina is a skilful and intelligent midfielder who could well be the next Luka Modric as he enjoys a similar rise in Croatian football at a young age.

Modric also started out at Zagreb before moving to Tottenham, where he shone in the Premier League and eventually earned himself a move to Real Madrid, where he still is today and where he has become a club legend and all-time great of the European game.

Martin Baturina could be a superb signing for Manchester United

Martin Baturina in action for Dinamo Zagreb
Martin Baturina in action for Dinamo Zagreb (Photo by Jasmin Walter/Getty Images)

It surely won’t be easy for United to win the race for Baturina when so many other top clubs also seem keen on him, but for the time being it’s surely good news that he’s turned down Real Madrid.

MUFC fans will no doubt be keeping an eye on this transfer saga as Baturina could be a superb addition to their midfield, which has been a bit of a problem area for some time.

The Red Devils surely need to replace ageing playmaker Christian Eriksen, while the club have also arguably missed Scott McTominay since allowing him to leave and join Napoli in the summer.

Baturina already looks like he could come in and have a key role in this United side, and if a deal can be done for just €25m then what are they waiting for?

