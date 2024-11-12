Insider claims 47-year-old ‘class’ Premier League boss wants West Ham job

Marco Silva has been linked with the West Ham job (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Fulham manager Marco Silva could be tempted to take the West Ham United job, according to talkSPORT presenter Jason Cundy.

Silva has done impressive work during his time at Craven Cottage and has often been linked with bigger jobs throughout his career.

West Ham could now perhaps do with making a change after Julen Lopetegui’s poor start as manager, and Cundy has tipped Silva to be keen on a potential opening at the London Stadium.

“West Ham fans, listening to this now, if they want Marco Silva and they are prepared to pay him, he will leave Fulham to go to West Ham,” Cundy said.

Marco Silva is surely needed at West Ham

It remains to be seen how much more time West Ham will give to Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes in the summer, but results and performances have been poor and this is a club that will expect much better.

Silva has shown at Fulham and at other clubs throughout his career that he can get teams playing an attractive brand of attacking football that gets points on the board.

The Portuguese tactician will surely be snapped up by someone else if WHUFC don’t move soon, so this seems like a no-brainer if he’s really interested in the position.

Could Jose Mourinho to West Ham also be one to watch?