Barcelona looking to capitalise on worrying situation at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is wanted by Barcelona. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah is one of several stars Barcelona are considering a move for in 2025 as the Catalan giants look to capitalise on the winger’s contract situation at Anfield.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season and so far, there has been no sign of the Premier League club reaching an agreement with the Egypt captain.

Discussions over a new contract are currently taking place but both parties remain far apart.

This will be a major worry for Liverpool fans as Salah has been a major part of Liverpool’s success since moving to Anfield from Roma as part of a £34.3m deal in 2017.

The Egyptian superstar has won everything at Liverpool and has cemented himself as a legend across the 366 games he has featured in for the Reds, in which he has scored 221 goals and assisted a further 99 – and the player is not ready “to turn his back” on Arne Slot’s team.

Salah has not slowed down this season as the winger became the first player in Europe’s big five leagues to reach double figures for both goals and assists with his contributions against Aston Villa on Saturday.

This will only increase the attraction of clubs to the 32-year-old’s situation at Anfield with Barcelona one European giant ready to pounce.

Barcelona consider a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah

With Salah currently set to become a free agent in 2025, this is a situation that very much appeals to Barcelona given the La Liga giants’ current financial situation.

The Catalan club’s president wants to sign a superstar next summer and according to Mundo Deportivo, Nico Williams, Rafael Leão, Mohamed Salah and Leroy Sané are all on Barca’s list of targets.

Hansi Flick’s team have made a very impressive start to the 2024/25 campaign as they currently sit top of La Liga and a big part of that has been down to the form of their front three.

It doesn’t make sense for Barcelona to disrupt this by signing one of these names and it would be more beneficial to spend the money strengthening other key areas.