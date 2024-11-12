“No agreement” – Liverpool star no closer to new deal and could seal transfer to European rivals

Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah reportedly still hasn’t reached an agreement over a new contract with the Reds.

According to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, things don’t seem particularly close either, with the reporter posting on X that the two parties still remain far apart.

See below for details from Plettenberg as he paints a rather worrying picture of the situation involving Salah at Liverpool, with the Merseyside giants perhaps now running the very real risk of losing one of the best players in the world on a free transfer, with clubs in Europe also still interested alongside those in Saudi Arabia…

?? Liverpool and Mohamed #Salah’s management are still in talks about a potential new contract beyond 2025. However, no agreement has been reached yet, as both parties remain far apart. #LFC Salah has other top options in both Saudi Arabia and Europe.@SkySportDE ?? pic.twitter.com/oN1SzSi7oT — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) November 12, 2024

Salah has been a world class performer for Liverpool for many years now and it would be close to impossible to replace the Egypt international, so LFC surely need to do everything they can to change this situation fast.

MORE *very bad* news for Liverpool fans here…!

From January onwards, Salah can start negotiating a move for next season with clubs outside of England, so Liverpool would ideally surely like to see some progress on the 32-year-old’s future in the next few weeks.

Mohamed Salah has shown he’s irreplaceable for Liverpool

Even if Salah isn’t getting any younger, he remains as dangerous as he’s always been with his pace and goal threat in the Liverpool attack.

With ten goals and ten assists in all competitions, Salah provides so much to this Liverpool team, and there is hardly anyone else at the highest level who really compares.

While it had perhaps been assumed Salah would now be heading to Saudi for the final few years of his career, it’s perhaps increasingly looking like he could carry on performing at this level for a bit longer.

Liverpool should do all they can to ensure he’s doing that at Anfield, but it really wouldn’t be that surprising to see him joining another elite European side and continuing to build on this fantastic legacy in Europe.