Arsenal determined to strengthen key area with potential €100m transfer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus in a deal that could be worth as much as €100million.

That’s according to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, who claim that Mikel Arteta and co. are determined to spend big to strengthen their attack.

It seems Kudus’ form at West Ham has convinced the Gunners to make him one of their top targets in that area of the pitch, and it’s certainly easy to imagine the Ghana international could have a terrific impact at the Emirates Stadium.

SHOCK as Chelsea beat Arsenal to quality signing!

Kudus first caught the eye at former club Ajax, and he’s continued to shine since his move to the Premier League, becoming a star player for the Hammers.

Could Kudus give Arsenal the spark they’re missing?

Arsenal haven’t quite been at their best so far this season, with the team’s over-reliance on Bukayo Saka starting to show a little, with other attacking players not really pulling their weight.

Gabriel Jesus has been out of sorts for a long time now, while we’ve also seen the performances of the likes of Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli dip a little.

Kudus could surely breathe new life into this Arsenal attack and make them less reliant on Saka, who has played a lot of football for one so young and who could surely benefit from occasionally being allowed a break.

Kudus has the pace, skill and goal threat to give AFC a proper alternative to Saka, so even if he won’t come cheap, he could be worth the investment.

Arsenal notably signed Declan Rice from West Ham around a year and a half ago, so perhaps there’s a chance for these clubs to do business again, even if the Hammers will surely be desperate to avoid losing another star player to the north London giants.