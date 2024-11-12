“We need…” – Ruben Amorim’s “crucial word” to Man United during talks over transfer plans

Ruben Amorim has discussed transfers with Man United (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has reportedly made it clear that he needs players with intensity to join the club.

That’s what the Portuguese tactician has stressed as a crucial point during his talks with the Man Utd hierarchy so far, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on YouTube.

Speaking in the video clip below, Romano discussed a number of issues involving Amorim and his move to United, and in particular what this might mean for the Red Devils in the transfer market.

“BIG man!” This pundit says United star has NO future in football!

Links with Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres have been played down for the time being, but one thing that seems to be key for Amorim is that he has told the club he needs to be able to work with players with intensity…

It will be interesting to see if the United board can deliver these players for him, and also which specific names he might have in mind.

Ruben Amorim’s request for intensity could be bad news for some Man United players

Romano goes on to say in the video that midfield will surely be an important part of this discussion, and that an ageing player like Christian Eriksen probably doesn’t have much of a future at Old Trafford under the new manager.

One imagines another ageing player like Casemiro also probably won’t quite fit the bill in terms of what Amorim is looking for, with his hard-working Sporting side mostly built around younger players.

We’ve also seen in recent times that wingers or wide-forwards like Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho could surely contribute more with their defensive work, so it will be interesting to see if they continue to start under Amorim once he becomes United manager.

MUFC fans will hope Amorim’s approach can finally help turn things around for them after a difficult period since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement, with a variety of different managers all failing to get the club back to where it used to be.