Player that was ten Hag’s third choice set to be vital in Ruben Amorim era at Man United

Manuel Ugarte will be vital for Ruben Amorim at Man United. Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

The Ruben Amorim era has already begun at Man United, and the Portuguese will waste no time in ensuring that one of his old Sporting players is vital to the system that he wishes to play.

That wouldn’t normally be headline news but for the fact that the same player was a third choice for Erik ten Hag.

Manchester Evening News report that the Dutch manager didn’t want Manuel Ugarte for his defensive midfield slot, as he preferred Sofyan Amrabat or Sander Berge in the role.

Manuel Ugarte set to be vital in the Ruben Amorim era

Ten Hag made his disdain for the Uruguayan clear, using him sparingly before the club sacked him and replaced him with Amorim.

The new United first-team head coach has already put a marker down by sacking Ruud van Nistelrooy who, as interim manager, went unbeaten in his four games in charge.

He could also be about to make another ruthless decision in January.

That won’t leave his United players in any doubt who is boss, and it might be just what the doctor ordered at Old Trafford.

Ugarte, for one, should be delighted with the appointment.

He was key for Amorim when the pair worked together at Sporting, before the midfielder was signed by Paris Saint-Germain.

In an expected 3-4-3 system that Amorim evidently prefers, having Ugarte + 1 as his central midfield pairing arguably gives those around them licence to drive forward.

Eleven wins from 11 Portuguese league matches this season, scoring 39 goals and letting in just five, speaks for itself, and whilst the Premier League will be an entirely different kettle of fish for the 39-year-old, Amorim will want to prove a point.

His first fixture in charge of the Red Devils isn’t for almost a fortnight when Man United take on Ipswich Town at Portman Road, a team coached by one of United’s old coaches in Kieran McKenna.