Major scare for Liverpool as star refusing to sign new deal could pave way for January transfer

Luis Diaz and Trent Alexander-Arnold in action for Liverpool (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

It’s being reported that a combination of factors could see Real Madrid step up their pursuit of Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold this January.

The England international is nearing the end of his contract at Liverpool, meaning he could walk away on a free transfer at the end of the season if he doesn’t agree a new deal.

According to ABC, Alexander-Arnold is so far refusing to put pen to paper on a new contract with Liverpool, while Real Madrid are desperate to strengthen at right-back due to the injury sustained by Dani Carvajal.

Alexander-Arnold is one of the very finest right-backs in world football, so could be ideal to replace Carvajal at the Bernabeu, and it seems the Spaniard’s serious injury could push Los Blancos to try to bring this deal forward.

Still, ABC also suggest that, despite this, Liverpool are surely not going to let Alexander-Arnold go in the middle of the season, while the player himself is also not expected to push for an exit so as not to sour his relationship with his boyhood club.

What next for Trent Alexander-Arnold?

Alexander-Arnold might not be on the move this January, but the fact remains that he still hasn’t signed a new LFC contract and that must be a huge worry for everyone associated with the club.

The 26-year-old is a world class talent and he could surely play for basically anyone in the world, so he won’t be short of offers if he does end up running his contract down.

One consolation for Liverpool is at least that Alexander-Arnold seems to be a top target for Real Madrid, meaning he probably won’t end up leaving them to strengthen a Premier League rival.

But it’s still a huge blow for the Reds as they now edge closer to losing such an important player for free, when he’d surely have an asking price perhaps as high as £100m if he were under contract for longer.