Arne Slot ready to offload Jurgen Klopp signing to upgrade key Liverpool position

Arne Slot during Liverpool's win over Aston Villa (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool manager Arne Slot could reportedly be given funds to strengthen his midfield in the January transfer window, with Wataru Endo possibly set to be allowed to make way in that area of the squad.

Endo joined Liverpool last season as one of Jurgen Klopp’s final signings during his long reign at Anfield, but it’s fair to say the Japan international hasn’t really done enough to establish himself as a regular starter for the Reds.

Slot has made a terrific start to the season, and so it’s perhaps not too surprising that he’s set to be given the license to make some changes to the squad he inherited from Klopp.

According to Football Insider, it seems that Endo will be a likely casualty at Liverpool, with the 31-year-old possibly set to be moved on if LFC can find a replacement.

This follows on from our recent report on Endo’s future, with plenty of interest in the former Stuttgart man ahead of January.

Who could Liverpool sign to replace Wataru Endo?

It remains to be seen how Liverpool might strengthen their midfield this winter, as it’s often the case that you have to wait until the summer to make the best signings.

We do occasionally see big names moving in the middle of the season, though, so it will be interesting to keep an eye on what Liverpool do, particularly if they manage to find a buyer for Endo.

One imagines Endo is good enough to interest a lot of top clubs, so it might be that there’ll be a market for him, while he should also in theory make this easy for his current employers as he’ll want to play more regularly.

Football Insider note that Liverpool were interested in Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi in the summer, and he could surely be a dream addition.

Still, the Spain international is also on Manchester City’s radar as they look to replace the injured Rodri.