10 G/A in 13 games: Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea given opportunity to land dream attacker transfer

Mikel Arteta, Arne Slot and Enzo Maresca (Photos by Alex Pantling, Carl Recine, Michael Regan/Getty Images)

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea may reportedly have been given a huge opportunity in the transfer market as Alexander Isak’s Newcastle United future looks in real doubt.

Isak has been in superb form for the Magpies as usual this season, contributing ten goals and assists in his first 13 appearances in all competitions this term.

The Sweden international has been a joy to watch for much of his time at St James’ Park, and he’d surely fit in well at a number of top clubs around Europe.

TBR Football now report that Isak’s contract talks with Newcastle have not been going well, and Graeme Bailey added on X, formerly Twitter, that the expectation is now that the 25-year-old will leave the club in 2025…

Alexander Isak's camp left 'shocked' by Newcastle stance over contract. Expectation will be that Isak leaves in 2025, especially if they don't seal Champions League qualification.https://t.co/gh46Ob8UMy — Graeme Bailey (@GraemeBailey) November 12, 2024

The report states that Arsenal and Chelsea are long-term admirers of Isak, though they suggest that Liverpool may have the stronger interest for the moment, along with other big names like Manchester City and Barcelona.

All in all, it’s hard not to see Isak having his pick of Europe’s elite if he does decide to leave Newcastle, and if the Premier League giants are prepared to sell.

Alexander Isak transfer could be just what Arsenal need

Of all the clubs mentioned, it’s arguably Arsenal who need Isak most right now, as Mikel Arteta is really lacking some spark in his attack.

The Gunners have been overly reliant on Bukayo Saka, and although Kai Havertz has performed well, he’s not really a 20-25-goal-a-season centre-forward.

Isak can also fill in on the left of a front three if required, and that could be useful as Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard have both suffered dips in form in recent times.

Still, Isak would also do an important job for Chelsea, who arguably need an upgrade on Nicolas Jackson, while Christopher Nkunku seems to be facing an uncertain future, according to L’Equipe.

Liverpool would also surely do well to bring in Isak as an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, while the former Real Sociedad man could also help replace Mohamed Salah if he ends up leaving at the end of his contract next summer.