£60m star not happy with how Newcastle negotiations are going

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle United star Alexander Isak is reportedly not happy with how contract talks are going at St James’ Park.

The Sweden international has been a star performer at Newcastle for a few years now, and they’d surely suffer from losing him, but an exit seems almost inevitable.

According to the latest from TBR Football, there is now the expectation that Isak could move on from Newcastle in 2025, especially if they don’t qualify for the Champions League.

The Magpies don’t seem to have made positive progress in contract talks with Isak, with the 25-year-old seemingly keen to have a release clause in his new deal.

Alexander Isak with Newcastle United
Alexander Isak with Newcastle United (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Newcastle don’t want this, however, and don’t seem to be budging, and this has left Isak unsettled.

Where next for Alexander Isak?

Isak could surely have his pick of Europe’s top clubs if he is to leave NUFC, with big names like Arsenal, Chelsea and Barcelona linked with the former Real Sociedad man in recent times.

Newcastle could make big money from Isak’s sale, as he’d likely move for at least £60m if not more, and that might soften the blow of his exit.

Still, it would not be at all easy for Newcastle to replace such an influential player, even if there has been some speculation about exciting potential deals.

Victor Osimhen to Newcastle is one name mentioned recently, with the Napoli striker still facing an uncertain future after recently moving on loan to Galatasaray.

