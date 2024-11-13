More problems for Arteta as unhappy Arsenal striker demands permanent move in 2025

Mikel Arteta has another problem to deal with at Arsenal. Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Mikel Arteta has had more than his fair share of issues to deal with this season, and now he has another problem as one striker has demanded a move in 2025.

The Spaniard has seen his sporting director, Edu, recently move on to pastures new, and he’s also had to deal with injuries to key players as well as multiple suspensions.

Arsenal striker’s demands another problem for Arteta

Not too long ago the Gunners were toe-to-toe with the top clubs in the Premier League, but after dropping points in their last four English top-flight matches, they now find themselves nine points behind leaders, Liverpool, with only 11 games played.

That’s not insurmountable at this early stage of course, but the North Londoners need to get back to winning matches on a regular basis in order to eat into a lead over them that could soon turn into double figures.

Aside from motivating his players to give of their best week in and week out, he will, at least for now it seems, have to take a bigger role in player contracts.

One that needs to be discussed is that of Arsenal’s on-loan striker, Reiss Nelson.

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade with Fulham, but it’s understood that there’s no obligation for the Cottagers to make the move permanent.

As Football Transfers report, Nelson has already approached Arteta with a view to being allowed to leave Arsenal permanently in 2025.

Though he never truly made it at Arsenal, had he shown signs of improvement whilst with Fulham, it would’ve at least given Arteta some food for thought.

As it is, the West Londoners haven’t been playing him on a regular basis either, so if he manages to make it to the end of the season with Fulham, that would be an achievement in itself.