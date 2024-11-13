Unai Emery advised by pundit to drop 8 G/A Aston Villa star for Crystal Palace clash

Ollie Watkins is in poor form for Aston Villa. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has been told to consider dropping Ollie Watkins ahead of their clash with Crystal Palace after the international break as the striker has not scored for the Birmingham club in any of their last five matches.

Villa are currently going through a tough period of form having lost their last four matches, which has seen them drop from fourth to ninth in the Premier League standings and eliminated from the EFL Cup.

Emery’s side will look to get their campaign back on track after the international break as there are many winnable games on the horizon.

Aston Villa host Crystal Palace on November 23 and ahead of that match at Villa Park, BBC pundit Nigel Reo-Coker has advised Emery to bench Watkins so he can “regain energy and fire” ahead of the busy Christmas period of the season.