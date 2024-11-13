New injury: key Arsenal starter has knee procedure adding to Mikel Arteta’s concerns

Ben White in Arsenal training. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have been handed a fresh injury blow as Ben White has undergone a minor knee procedure during the international break.

According to The Standard, the 27-year-old has been playing through the pain in recent weeks, which could be linked back to the knee issue he suffered earlier in the campaign which forced the defender to miss games against PSG, Leicester Southampton and Bolton.

With the football calendar entering an international window, it has been decided that this period was the best time for White to resolve his issue, but it remains to be seen how long it will keep the Englishman out of action.

Should it prove to be a significant amount of time, this would be a major blow for Mikel Arteta as White is a key player for the Spaniard’s side having started 12 games for the Gunners so far.

The 27-year-old is predominately used as a right-back but when needed, the former Brighton star can play as a central defender, which is useful given Arsenal’s recent injury woes.

Ben White injury is another major blow for Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

White’s injury and potential absence is another major setback for Arsenal in a season where the Gunners have suffered a lot from injuries to key stars.

Arteta is already without Riccardo Calafiori and Takehiro Tomiyasu in his backline, while the Spanish coach also witnessed Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka pick up fitness issues during Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea, with the duo subsequently pulling out of the England squad.

The North London club have had to deal with these problems throughout the opening phase of the 2024/25 campaign and It certainly has affected their start to the current term.

Arsenal are nine points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool and need to get back to winning ways when they face Nottingham Forest after the current international break.