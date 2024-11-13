“Unhappy” Premier League star tempted by surprise Manchester United transfer

Christopher Nkunku in action for Chelsea against Arsenal (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku is reportedly “unhappy” at the club and tempted by the prospect of a possible transfer to rivals Manchester United.

That’s according to a report from Football Insider, who have followed up on yesterday’s claim by L’Equipe that Man Utd could emerge as a surprise destination for Nkunku if he leaves Stamford Bridge.

Nkunku looked a world class talent at former club RB Leipzig, but has struggled for playing time at Chelsea, partly due to initial problems with injuries when he first joined.

Still, the France international remains a top talent who could surely be a tempting option for other big clubs, and it seems he’d also be keen on a move like United, according to Football Insider.

It’s certainly easy to imagine Nkunku might get the chance to play more often at Old Trafford, where the likes of Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have been pretty unconvincing up front, while the goals have also dried up a bit for Marcus Rashford.

Christopher Nkunku surely needs to leave Chelsea

Nkunku is surely too good to stay sitting on the bench at Chelsea, and he’s arguably deserving of more minutes given that Nicolas Jackson hasn’t even been that convincing as the Blues’ main starter up front.

Either way, if Nkunku is unhappy and doesn’t feel valued at Chelsea, then he could do well to try his luck at a club like United, who would likely be able to give him more of a key role.

Even if things haven’t been going well for MUFC in recent times, they’ve just hired the highly-rated Ruben Amorim as their new manager, so their fortunes could be about to change.

Nkunku might feel it would be tempting to be a part of that new-look United side under an exciting coach like Amorim, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks building up to January.