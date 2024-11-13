Chelsea star admits he doesn’t “really remember” one of the biggest moments of his career

Cole Palmer with England and Chelsea (Photos by Justin Setterfield, Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has admitted he can’t properly remember the moment he scored for England against Spain in the final of Euro 2024 as it was one of those big moments that happened so fast.

Palmer has been a world class performer since joining Chelsea from Manchester City last season, but he was surprisingly used quite sparingly by Gareth Southgate at the Euros this summer.

Still, the 22-year-old did come off the bench in England’s big game in the final against Spain, and scored a superbly-taken equaliser within minutes of being introduced.

It was a huge moment that will have been celebrated like mad up and down the country, but Palmer himself admits he doesn’t remember it too well.

Speaking in an interview with GQ, Palmer had this to say when asked about that goal: “Obviously, I’ve watched it all back, the highlights and that… but it’s one of those things that happened so fast you don’t really remember it.”

Cole Palmer’s England snub one of Gareth Southgate’s biggest errors

Even if Southgate did a mostly really impressive job during his time in charge of England, he undoubtedly got it badly wrong with Palmer this summer.

In the end, Southgate’s Three Lions side were beaten 2-1 by Spain in that final, with Palmer’s introduction proving too little, too late.

And yet struggling performers like Harry Kane and Phil Foden stayed in the team throughout the tournament, which raises serious questions about Southgate’s judgement.

Ultimately, it was probably the right time for England to make a change, with Thomas Tuchel now set to start in the job in 2025.

Lee Carsley remains in charge as interim manager until then, and Palmer will hope to continue to impress with Chelsea so as to give himself the best chance of playing regularly for England in the future.