David Coote’s career on the brink as PGMOL aware of new video involving white powder

David Coote has appeared in a new damaging video. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

A new video has emerged involving suspended Premier League referee David Coote which appears to show the English official sniffing a suspicious white powder through a rolled-up note while working at Euro 2024 this summer.

The footage was believed to have been taken on July 6, a day after the Euro 2024 quarter-final clash between Spain and Germany, where Coote acted as a support VAR official.

The 42-year-old is believed to have sent the clip to one of his friends and filmed himself sniffing the suspicious white powder in a UEFA-funded hotel room he used during the tournament in Germany.

On the bedside table alongside the powder are scattered packets of prescription drugs, a credit card, and the Terry Hayes novel The Year of The Locust. This paints a very bad picture for the English official after already landing himself in hot water this week.

According to Sky Sports, the PGMOL have confirmed that they are aware of the new video of Coote and the refereeing body are likely to launch an investigation into its legitimacy.

The PGMOL have also acknowledged the referee’s welfare during a tough week for the Premier League official and will continue to provide him with support throughout the process.

The Premier League career of David Coote is now in serious doubt

This new footage puts the continuation of David Coote’s career in serious doubt after the events of this week.

Footage surfaced on social media on Monday afternoon showing the 42-year-old making disparaging remarks about Liverpool and their former manager Jürgen Klopp, just days after the referee was the man in the middle for the Reds’ 2-0 win over Aston Villa at Anfield.

The video showed Coote stating that Liverpool played “s**t” in a game that he was at and that Klopp is a “c**t” after a recent incident with the German coach.

This video is currently being investigated by the PGMOL and resulted in Coote being suspended by the organisation.

The new clip will certainly decrease the chances of a positive outcome for the English official, who is likely to know his faith before the Premier League gets back underway after the international break.