Man United face Real Madrid competition for transfer of Ruben Amorim favourite

Goncalo Inacio celebrates with Sporting Lisbon (Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly set to face competition from Real Madrid for the potential transfer of Sporting Lisbon centre-back Goncalo Inacio.

The talented young Portugal international has previously been linked with Man Utd by Sacha Tavolieri after his success under Ruben Amorim at Sporting.

Amorim would likely do well to bring Inacio with him to Old Trafford, but it seems it won’t be that simple as Real Madrid are also in the market for a top defensive signing, according to Fichajes.

Their report notes that Los Blancos could face competition from the Red Devils for Inacio, and it will certainly be interesting to see what happens with the 23-year-old in the weeks and months ahead.

What next for Goncalo Inacio after Sporting Lisbon success?

Inacio looks like he could be a perfect fit for United right now as they surely need to think about bringing in a long-term replacement for someone like Harry Maguire, who is now out of favour in the MUFC first-team.

However, there’s also a lot of competition for places from the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Matthijs de Ligt, and Leny Yoro once he gets back from his injury.

Real Madrid, by contrast, might immediately have more room for Inacio due to the Eder Militao injury problem opening up a space in their team.

Still, Inacio might also be tempted to follow Amorim after doing well under him in his career so far, so it could be that that connection will end up giving United the edge.