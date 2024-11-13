Jose Mourinho has been told to leave Turkey and West Ham have been linked. Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Fenerbahce manager, Jose Mourinho, has been told he can leave Turkish football by a rival captain after he became fed up with the Special One’s insults.

It hasn’t taken long for the Portuguese to ruffle more than a few feathers, though one shouldn’t necessarily be surprised by the same.

Suggestions that he’s already eyeing a move back to the Premier League won’t surprise anyone either, with West Ham just one club he’s been linked with.

Jose Mourinho told to leave Turkish football

The Turkish giants are already five points behind league leaders, and arch rivals, Galatasaray, and that appears to have prompted Mourinho to launch the occasional tirade against the league and its officials.

That’s something that certainly hasn’t gone down well with Gala’s captain, Fernando Muslera.

“The insults towards Turkish football and the fact that he is attacking some referees are things that bother me,” he told Turkiye Today.

“This is the first time in 14 years that I feel obliged to make such a speech. I won 17 trophies in 14 years. If we consider my contribution, my constant aim is to advance Turkish football.

“If Mourinho, who came here four months ago, criticises Turkish football and doesn’t like it, he can leave. Although nobody says anything, I think now someone can say something to him. We need to pay a little more attention to those who move Turkish football forward.”

It’s not the first time that controversy has followed Mourinho around, and the notion that he’s making these controversial statements in the hope Fenerbahce extricate him from his contract probably isn’t without foundation.

That said, a five-point gap is one that can be easily bridged, so the Special One would surely be better served in motivating his players for the long haul, rather than continuing with his self-serving publicity stunts.