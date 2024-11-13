Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action for Chelsea (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester United, Tottenham and Newcastle United are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer deal for Chelsea midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 26-year-old only joined Chelsea from Leicester City in the summer, and initially looked like an exciting signing to follow Enzo Maresca from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge.

However, it hasn’t worked out well for Dewsbury-Hall so far, and the Daily Briefing now reports that the Englishman could already be allowed to leave Chelsea.

This has put the likes of Man Utd on alert ahead of January, and it would certainly be interesting to see if he could revive his career at Old Trafford.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall transfer: Could he be a surprise success story for Man United?

New United manager Ruben Amorim could perhaps do well to strengthen his midfield, with the ageing Christian Eriksen surely not likely to be a key player for the Red Devils for much longer.

Even if Dewsbury-Hall has been disappointing at Chelsea, it could be that he still has what it takes to make it at a top club after showing such impressive potential during his time at Leicester.

KDH was a real assist machine for Leicester in the Championship, but also previously showed his talent for them in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle would also surely look at this as a player who could improve them in midfield, and if he’s available on loan then that would also likely be seen as a low-risk deal.

Some Chelsea fans may be disappointed, however, that Dewsbury-Hall hasn’t had more of a chance to show what he can do since joining the club in the summer.

Maresca has worked with him before, so the link-up looked like it made sense for everyone involved, but he might not want to wait around for too much longer to see if his situation can change.