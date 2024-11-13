Leandro Trossard in Arsenal training (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Talks are reportedly ongoing over a new contract for Leandro Trossard at Arsenal, though his situation is also being monitored by West Ham United.

The Belgium international has been a key player for the Gunners since joining from Brighton midway through the 2022/23 season, though it’s fair to say his form has dipped a little bit in more recent times.

Still, it seems Arsenal want to keep Trossard and are in discussions over a new deal for the player, according to Football Insider, though they add that West Ham are one of the teams keeping tabs on his situation.

It has been suggested in the piece, however, that Trossard would not be interested in joining the Hammers, while the most concrete interest came from Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad during the summer.

Leandro Trossard – should Arsenal keep him or replace him?

Trossard clearly has a role in this Arsenal squad, but he is perhaps a better option off the bench than as a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The 29-year-old scored 17 times in all competitions last season, but often looked better when coming on as a super-sub.

While Trossard is a clinical finisher who can operate in a variety of attacking roles, he’s perhaps a bit limited to be influencing games as a starter, so AFC might do well to think about replacing him.

A recent report from Todo Fichajes claimed that Arsenal were looking at West Ham’s Mohammed Kudus as a potential replacement for Trossard, so it may be that there are already some plans in place to move on from the former Brighton man.

Kudus has a bit more spark to his game, so could be a fine addition, and it might therefore be worth saving the money that they’d have to invest in giving Trossard a new contract.