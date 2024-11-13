Liverpool ready to hijack long-term Arsenal target with 7 G/A this season

Jorrel Hato of Ajax is wanted by Liverpool. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Liverpool have identified Ajax defender Jorrel Hato as a top target for the 2025 summer transfer window as Arne Slot looks to add a centre-back to his squad.

The Reds have been in the market for a new central defender since last summer after seeing Joel Matip depart the Merseyside club. Joe Gomez was also linked with a move away but a transfer never materialised for the English defender.

Liverpool would like to add a young defender who can play both centrally and out wide and according to Graeme Bailey, Ajax’s Jorrel Hato has been identified as the top target.

The 18-year-old would provide backup across the entire backline for Slot but primarily for Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk. The youngster may be viewed as the long-term successor to the latter as the Dutch star is set to turn 34 next year.

The signing of Hato would be a big coup for Liverpool as the Ajax star’s progress in Amsterdam is being tracked by several of Europe’s big clubs, one of which is Arsenal. It was also reported recently that Chelsea are interested in the young centre-back.

Will Ajax’s Jorrel Hato make a move to the Premier League next summer?

Hato has a contract with Ajax until 2028 but the likelihood of the 18-year-old moving to the Premier League next summer is high.

According to The Athletic, Arsenal have been tracking the defender for some time and when Jurrien Timber was signed by the Gunners last summer, the qualities that attracted Mikel Arteta to the player included his bravery and ability in possession — not only passing but also carrying.

Those traits are evident in Hato, hence, the North London club’s attraction. The centre-back also chips in with goal contributions and this season, he has already provided three goals and four assists across 20 matches in all competitions.

Arsenal will provide Liverpool with stiff competition in the race for the Ajax star and only time will tell where the next chapter of Hato’s career will take place.