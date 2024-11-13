Liverpool monitoring 22-year-old who’s also been scouted by Arsenal & Man United

Liverpool manager Arne Slot (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to be closely monitoring highly-rated Swedish youngster Daniel Svensson, along with the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

Svensson, a 22-year-old left-back, has impressed with his recent performances for FC Nordsjaelland, and it seems this has led to interest from the Premier League.

According to Team Talk, Liverpool are among the clubs showing a strong interest in Svensson, who could perhaps be an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Andrew Robertson.

Slot set to AXE this Klopp signing straight away!

Robertson remains a key player for Arne Slot’s Liverpool, but, now at the age of 30, he perhaps looks a little past his peak and it will surely soon be time for a younger left-back to come in.

Liverpool looking at Swedish talents

According to Team Talk, Svensson is not the only Swedish talent on the radar of Liverpool, with the Reds also said to be taking a look at Eintracht Frankfurt prospect Hugo Larsson.

The 20-year-old midfielder looks a huge talent after impressing in the Bundesliga, and LFC could be doing some smart business if they snap up these two young players before they shoot up in value.

Liverpool had a quiet summer, only bringing in Federico Chiesa, while goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili is due to join next year, so could we see the Merseyside giants make more of a splash in January?

Svensson certainly seems like one to watch, but he’d surely also do a job for Man Utd, who need more reliable options than the injury-prone duo Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia at left-back.

The Red Devils aren’t necessarily looking the most exciting project right now, but that could perhaps change once new manager Ruben Amorim is able to make his mark, and he’ll surely want to attract some top young players like Svensson to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, meanwhile, already have Oleksandr Zinchenko, Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Jakub Kiwior and Takehiro Tomiyasu as players who can fill in at left-back, so it’s not clear Svensson would be doing well to go to the Emirates Stadium if he wants regular playing time.