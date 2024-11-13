Exclusive: Liverpool considering transfer move for 21-year-old striker valued at €25m

Ricardo Pepi is on Liverpool's radar (Photo by Darren Carroll/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be considering a transfer move for in-form PSV Eindhoven striker Ricardo Pepi, who is also being looked at by other top clubs.

Sources have told CaughtOffside that Liverpool are currently showing the strongest interest in a potential deal for Pepi, while the United States international is also on the radar of other big names like Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool could do with strengthening their attack amid doubts over Mohamed Salah’s future, while Pepi could arguably also be an upgrade on the inconsistent Darwin Nunez in that central striker role.

“We’ve instigated a full investigation” – BIG news for Liverpool fans!

The talented 21-year-old is in superb form at the moment and this has put Europe’s top clubs on alert as he could be available for as little as €25million, CaughtOffside understands.

Ricardo Pepi for €25m is surely a no-brainer for Liverpool

Liverpool have Salah nearing the end of his contract, so could possibly lose their top scorer on a free in just a few months’ time.

That alone is surely enough of a reason for the Reds to go all out and bring in a talent like Pepi if he’s available on the cheap.

The talented American youngster has five goals in just ten league appearances this season, and one imagines he’d only improve with better players around him.

Liverpool have looked superb under new manager Arne Slot, and the Dutch tactician may also know Pepi well from his time managing in the Eredivisie.

Still, one imagines Pepi will have other tempting offers, so LFC might need to move fast for this one.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that Liverpool’s scouts view Pepi as a good fit for the team due to his technical and mental qualities, so it will be interesting to see if this convinces their recruitment team to step up their pursuit of the player soon.