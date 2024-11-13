Arsenal now have clearer path towards exciting midfielder transfer

Martin Zubimendi in action for Real Sociedad (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Arsenal now reportedly have a clearer path towards the transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi for a variety of reasons.

The Gunners remain interested in Zubimendi as a potential option to strengthen Mikel Arteta’s side in the middle of the park, while it remains to be seen if Liverpool will go back in for the Spain international, according to the Independent.

Zubimendi has shone during his time in La Liga and it’s not surprising to see big names linked with him, with the Independent suggesting a move away may now be more realistic.

According to the report, Zubimendi agreed to stay at Sociedad in the summer due to other big names, such as Arsenal new-boy Mikel Merino, as well as Robin Le Normand, leaving the Basque club.

However, the 25-year-old was supposedly keen to be given guarantees about a future exit, and it seems this means Arsenal are still considering him.

Martin Zubimendi transfer: Do Arsenal still need him?

Arsenal signed Merino in the summer, as well as Declan Rice the year before that, so is there really that much need for Zubimendi as well?

The north London giants arguably have more urgent issues in attack, where Kai Havertz has been playing as a bit of a makeshift striker, while there’s a lot of pressure on Bukayo Saka to play week in, week out and to always find that bit of magic to lift the team.

Still, midfield could be a bit of a problem soon as well, with Arsenal likely to feel they won’t have enough depth in that department next season if both Jorginho and Thomas Partey end up leaving.

Both players are heading towards the ends of their contracts, and that could mean AFC lose both for nothing, which would surely require major investment to solve the problem.

Zubimendi is a classy performer who could also surely give Arsenal something a bit different in midfield, perhaps offering better quality on the ball than players like Rice and Merino.