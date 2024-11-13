Admiration continues: Liverpool & Arsenal could get transfer boost following major development

Martin Zubimendi has been linked with Liverpool and Arsenal (Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi reportedly still has admiration from top clubs after Liverpool and Arsenal’s past interest in the Spain international.

Zubimendi has shone for Sociedad and one imagines clubs will be on alert for him again now that Sociedad’s director of football Roberto Olabe is set to leave the club at the end of the season, according to The Athletic.

It remains to be seen if this definitely means someone like Zubimendi will be available, but it could certainly be the kind of development that works in the favour of interested clubs.

Liverpool target now looks CERTAIN to leave!

Sociedad have clearly done well so far to persuade Zubimendi to stay where he is, and Olabe may well have been an important figure due to his role as director of football.

With him gone, the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal will surely feel emboldened that they could try again for Zubimendi and perhaps have more luck snapping up the 25-year-old next time.

Martin Zubimendi transfer: Do Liverpool or Arsenal actually still need him?

Zubimendi was hot property in the summer and frequently made headlines, though it remains to be seen if he’s really still needed at either Liverpool or Arsenal.

The Gunners ended up signing Mikel Merino from Sociedad instead, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be entering the market for another midfielder again that quickly.

Having said that, Zubimendi is a similar style of player to Jorginho, who is nearing the end of his contract, so there could be a role for him there.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have looked superb in midfield without Zubimendi, with Ryan Gravenberch and Curtis Jones in particular both stepping up under Arne Slot this season.

With LFC now top of the Premier League table, there seems little need to change too much, so they might now feel they’re better off without having added Zubimendi anyway.