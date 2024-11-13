“We are underdogs” – Latest words from Liverpool star gives fans an insight into elite mentality

Mohamed Salah wants Liverpool to win everything. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Mohamed Salah has admitted that he wants to “win it all” with Liverpool this season in what could be the superstar’s last campaign with the Merseyside club.

The Egypt captain is out of contract at Anfield in 2025 and there is a possibility that the 32-year-old could leave at the end of the season, although contract talks are ongoing with the winger.

Barcelona are one club looking to pounce on the Premier League star’s situation ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window but the move is out of the Catalan club’s hands.

Salah has been with Liverpool since 2017 and has had a legendary career with the Premier League giants. The former Roma star has won every trophy possible with the Reds and on a personal level has racked up 366 appearances for the Merseyside outfit, scoring 221 goals and assisting a further 99.

The Egyptian would not have been able to achieve this without hard work and the winger’s elite mentality was on show during a recent interview.

Speaking in the latest instalment of the Reds Roundtable presented by Standard Chartered on the Liverpool YouTube channel, Salah admitted that he wants to “win it all” this season and that he hates the “idea that we are underdogs.”

When asked what his ambitions for the 2024/25 campaign are, the 32-year-old said: “Win it all. In my opinion, I work so hard every day, I hate the idea that we are underdogs.

“We have an incredible group… In each position, you’re gonna find players that are really one of the top three in the world.

“So, why we don’t win it? This city and this club has to always fight for everything.”

Can Liverpool win it all this season?

Liverpool have made a very impressive start to life under Arne Slot and the early indications is that the Reds can indeed win everything this season. The Merseyside club sit top of the Premier League after 11 matches and have won all their matches in the UEFA Champions League.

It will be a very difficult task to win the quadruple as no club has ever achieved that feat but it is fair to say the fans of the club would be happy with another Premier League title.