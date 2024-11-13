14 goals and 10 assists: Liverpool the next destination for one of Europe’s best players

Omar Marmoush would like to play for Liverpool. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush has reportedly come to the conclusion that he would love to play for Liverpool next season and follow in the footsteps of fellow Egyptian Mohamed Salah.

The Bundesliga forward is one of Europe’s most in-form players as the 25-year-old has started the 2024/25 campaign on fire. Marmoush has produced 14 goals and 10 assists across 16 matches in all competitions, which has helped Frankfurt up to third in the league standings.

This has naturally resulted in the Egypt international being linked to a bigger club and in recent weeks, Liverpool and Bayern Munich have been the two teams tipped to sign the player in 2025.

According to German outlet BILD, Liverpool have already started talks with Marmoush over a move next summer and state that the transfer process has already been initiated.

It is also stated that the forward has concluded that playing at Anfield would be a dream for him and that the Merseyside outfit are currently the favourites when it comes to where the Bundesliga star will land in 2025.

Liverpool need to pay €60m to land Omar Marmoush in 2025

Marmoush has a contract with Eintracht Frankfurt until 2027 but that will not matter should a club arrive with a bid between €50m/€60m for the Egypt international, reports Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg.

This is a reasonable price for a player scoring at the rate the 25-year-old is but it is hard to see where the Egyptian fits into Arne Slot’s team given their current options. However, should Salah depart Anfield at the end of the season, that could see Luis Diaz move to the right, which would open up a space for Marmoush on the left.

Like several other forwards at the Reds, the Frankfurt star can play out wide and through the middle, which is certainly an attraction for the Merseyside club as the Bundesliga talent waits for the Premier League giants to make their move.