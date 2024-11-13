Liverpool transfer target’s asking price rises to €80million following fantastic form

Liverpool FC
Omar Marmoush celebrates a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt
Omar Marmoush celebrates a goal for Eintracht Frankfurt (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool could reportedly now face paying as much as €80million for the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush.

The Egypt international is in fantastic form at the moment, having scored 14 goals in 16 games in all competitions this season, and a remarkable 11 in just 10 appearances in the Bundesliga so far.

Marmoush was recently linked as a serious option for Liverpool by Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, as per the X post below, though there’s now been a further update on his future, with a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claiming his asking price may now have risen to €80m, up from more like €50-60m…

Marmoush is clearly a world class talent who arguably looks far too good to be playing for Eintracht, and it’s easy to imagine him being an upgrade on someone like Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

Other top clubs will also surely show an interest if the 25-year-old is available any time soon, and that could mean LFC need to be fast with this deal.

Omar Marmoush – the signing to fire Liverpool to the title?

Liverpool are flying high under new manager Arne Slot, with the Reds currently five points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.

It won’t be easy for the Merseyside giants to stay there, of course, but they’ve given themselves a great chance and can perhaps boost their title hopes with some smart business this January.

Marmoush could be just the signing Liverpool need to go up a level in the second half of the season, with his goals and all-round quality looking like they could really cement their status as title favourites.

It will be interesting to see how this develops in the weeks ahead, however, as €80m is a very high price, and up quite a lot from Plettenberg’s recent report, so it could realistically be unaffordable for most clubs.

