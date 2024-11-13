€45m Tottenham star happy to be linked with “best clubs in the world” casting doubt over future

Will Pedro Porro leave Tottenham in 2025? (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Tottenham defender Pedro Porro has admitted to being happy with the rumours linking him to some of “the best clubs in the world” as uncertainty continues to grow around his future in North London.

The full-back arrived at Spurs in 2023 as part of €45m deal with Sporting CP and has grown to become a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium due to his very attacking style of play.

The Spanish star has proven to be one of the most dangerous full-backs in Europe going forward and across the 67 appearances he has made for Tottenham, the 25-year-old has contributed eight goals and 12 assists.

Porro has a contract in North London until 2028 but that has not stopped the right-back from being linked with a move away next summer.

Real Madrid are in the market to strengthen the right side of their defence and following the long-term injury to Dani Carvajal, Porro is one of the names being linked to the La Liga champions – although Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold tops Los Blancos‘ list.

Man City are another interested in the 25-year-old as they look for a successor to Kyle Walker at the Etihad Stadium.

In a recent interview, Porro has acknowledged these rumours and his words don’t bode well for his future at Tottenham.

Tottenham star Pedro Porro acknowledges exit rumours

Speaking in an interview with El Desmarque, Porro admitted to being aware of the rumours linking him away from Tottenham and essentially stated that he is happy to be associated with “the best clubs in the world.”

“My friends send me the rumours, it is a compliment… but I am focused on Spurs and the national team,” the defender said via Fabrizio Romano. “It is the result of a job well done if one of the best clubs in the world is taking notice of me.”

It is unlikely that Tottenham will allow one of their best players to leave next summer as the North London club continues to try and close the gap to the top of the Premier League and if they do, it will not come cheap for the Spaniard’s suitors.