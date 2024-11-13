Roy Keane could play a key role in Ruben Amorim’s success at Man United

Roy Keane could help Ruben Amorim settle at Man United. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

New Man United boss Ruben Amorim would like to go out for a meal with club legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane during the opening phase of his Old Trafford reign as the Portuguese coach believes it will help to quickly adapt to the culture of the club.

The start of the 2024/25 campaign has been very underwhelming for Man United as the Red Devils sit 13th in the Premier League table after 11 matches while winning just one of their four Europa League games.

Erik ten Hag lost his job as United manager as a result but the writing was on the from the previous season as the Manchester club looked to be going nowhere under the Dutch coach’s guidance.

The Premier League giants’ board should have pulled the plug on the 54-year-old’s time at Old Trafford during the summer but they opted to stick it out with Ten Hag, but things did not improve.

INEOS got their man in Ruben Amorim to replace the former Ajax boss and the Portuguese boss has begun work in Manchester this week. The 39-year-old will get to know some of his squad during the international break before the big names on his team return as the new Man United coach prepares for his first game against Ipswich Town.

Ruben Amorim believes Roy Keane can help him settle at Man United

The jump up from Sporting CP to Man United is a big one for Amorim as the Manchester club are one of the most talked about teams on the planet. The Premier League giants are heavily scrutinised and that is a challenge for the young coach to deal with.

According to the Daily Star, Amorim would like to meet club legends such as Sir Alex Ferguson and Roy Keane for a meal to learn more about the culture of Man United, which could be of benefit.

These two figures have won the biggest trophies at Old Trafford and the Portuguese coach could learn a lot from a chat with either man.