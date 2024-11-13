Ruben Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and Man United players in training (Photos by Gualter Fatia, Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s new manager Ruben Amorim has sent an important first message to his players upon meeting some of them at the club’s Carrington training complex.

The Red Devils recently swooped to hire Amorim from Sporting Lisbon after sacking previous manager Erik ten Hag, who had made a really poor start to the season.

Man Utd have improved a bit recently due to Ruud van Nistelrooy taking charge and seeming to lift the mood, and it seems Amorim has also stressed the importance of his players enjoying their football.

As reported by the Manchester Evening News, Amorim told his players they “have to have fun” in one of his first talks with the group that remain behind while others are on international duty.

As trite as it may sound, this is surely key for United after a difficult time under Ten Hag when they just didn’t seem particularly happy with themselves or each other.

Can Ruben Amorim turn things around at Manchester United?

Amorim has a difficult job on his hands at United, with so many managers trying and failing to restore the club to its former glory since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

It was always going to be difficult to move on from a legendary figure like Ferguson, but one also feels MUFC have made more than a few mistakes since then, particularly as they’ve been able to spend more on new signings than many of their rivals.

United fans will hope Amorim proves the right choice, and there’s no doubt his work at Sporting Lisbon looks very promising.

The Portuguese tactician will now need to show what he can do in the Premier League, which will be a whole different challenge, but he seems to be going about things the right way by stressing the importance of having fun on the pitch.