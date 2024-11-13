Shock swap deal mooted that would see Liverpool recoup just £21m for star man

Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid in January. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Image

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future looks increasingly away from Liverpool, with potential new employers, Real Madrid, proposing a shock swap deal that, whilst giving the Reds a player in return, would only seen them bank £21m (€25m).

Of course, the right-back could walk away from the club for nothing at the end of the 2024/25 season, and at present he’s shown no sign of putting pen to paper.

Real Madrid could land Trent Alexander-Arnold in January

Indeed, recent reports have gone as far as to suggest that contract talks have stalled completely.

Given that the player himself appears to have refused to comment on any reports surrounding his future for the most part, the notion that he could join up with fellow England international, Jude Bellingham, is gaining traction.

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos are looking to sweeten a deal for the player in January by offering Aurelien Tchouameni as part of a swap deal to land Trent six months earlier than expected.

The report claims that, in fact, it’s Liverpool that are the instigators of any potential deal, bringing Trent’s relationship with his current employers into sharp focus.

Arne Slot has already shown in the short time that he’s been at the club that he’s no respecter of reputations, and clearly, if the Dutchman doesn’t believe Trent’s heart is in it, it seems as though he’s going to force the issue at the earliest available opportunity.

Given how well the Reds are playing at present, however, losing one of their best players in the middle of a potential title-winning season surely doesn’t benefit either party.

Unless there is a real need for Liverpool to want to bring in Tchouameni at this point, a January move doesn’t appear to make an awful lot of sense.