Shock swap deal mooted that would see Liverpool recoup just £21m for star man

Liverpool FC
Posted by
Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool in January
Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool and join Real Madrid in January. Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Image

Trent Alexander-Arnold’s future looks increasingly away from Liverpool, with potential new employers, Real Madrid, proposing a shock swap deal that, whilst giving the Reds a player in return, would only seen them bank £21m (€25m).

Of course, the right-back could walk away from the club for nothing at the end of the 2024/25 season, and at present he’s shown no sign of putting pen to paper.

Real Madrid could land Trent Alexander-Arnold in January

Indeed, recent reports have gone as far as to suggest that contract talks have stalled completely.

Given that the player himself appears to have refused to comment on any reports surrounding his future for the most part, the notion that he could join up with fellow England international, Jude Bellingham, is gaining traction.

Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool in January
Trent Alexander-Arnold could leave Liverpool in January. Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos are looking to sweeten a deal for the player in January by offering Aurelien Tchouameni as part of a swap deal to land Trent six months earlier than expected.

The report claims that, in fact, it’s Liverpool that are the instigators of any potential deal, bringing Trent’s relationship with his current employers into sharp focus.

“They’re in serious trouble” – Liverpool now “desperate” over future of 30-year-old that’s gone “under the radar” – Find out who here!

Arne Slot has already shown in the short time that he’s been at the club that he’s no respecter of reputations, and clearly, if the Dutchman doesn’t believe Trent’s heart is in it, it seems as though he’s going to force the issue at the earliest available opportunity.

More Stories / Latest News
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall in action for Chelsea
Manchester United on alert for surprise Premier League midfielder transfer deal
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Liverpool monitoring 22-year-old who’s also been scouted by Arsenal & Man United
Jose Mourinho has been told to leave Turkey
“He can leave” – Captain fed up with “insults” from ex-EPL manager linked with West Ham and wants him gone

Given how well the Reds are playing at present, however, losing one of their best players in the middle of a potential title-winning season surely doesn’t benefit either party.

Unless there is a real need for Liverpool to want to bring in Tchouameni at this point, a January move doesn’t appear to make an awful lot of sense.

More Stories Arne Slot Aurelien Tchouameni Carlo Ancelotti Trent Alexander-Arnold

1 Comment

Add a Comment

  1. Trent swap with Tchoumeni: Let this be Media conspiracy theories! The swap benefits Real Madrid and not Liverpool. Real is not strong right now and Liverpool shouldn’t be Real’s saviour! The Reds performance right now, if consistently maintained must be Premier League winning performance for 2024/25 season. Arne Slot, don’t try to tinker with a Premier League winning 1st X1 in January,2025 by allowing this unwelcome swap deal.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.