Agent of £64m striker eyeing Newcastle for 2025 move

Victor Osimhen could be on the move to Newcastle in 2025. Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

On-loan at Galatasaray, Victor Osimhen and his agents are already looking at their options in 2025, with a move to Newcastle being mooted.

The Nigerian hit-man, who joined Napoli for £64.3m (Chronicle Live), could be pitching up at St. James’ Park, with the same outlet suggesting that the Magpies are one of a number of clubs that the player’s representatives are considering.

Reports suggest that there could be a fresh twist in the Osimhen story in due course, and it’s understood that the Chelsea target’s transfer fee would be more affordable this January, despite him still being on loan at Turkish league leaders, Galatasaray.

What’s abundantly clear is that he won’t be staying in Turkey any longer than is necessary.

If Newcastle could land a player who is a virtual guarantee of goals – 122 in 232 games per transfermarkt – it would allow them to think about potentially cashing in on Alexander Isak.

Though the Swede seems perfectly happy on Tyneside, with the club not making any noises to suggest he’s for sale either, the fact remains that Newcastle could get a pretty penny for him and then install a more traditional number nine in Osimhen in Isak’s stead.

Newcastle supporters love a true No.9 and with the likes of ‘Wor’ Jackie Milburn, Malcolm McDonald, Alan Shearer and others, they’ve been blessed with seeing some of the best in that position wear the black and white stripes.

At just 25 and still some way off his peak, Osimhen could certainly join that select group if Newcastle were able to secure his services and he hits the ground running.

There’s still a long way to go before any deal can be concluded, but the fact that it seems the Magpies are in the conversation is encouraging at least.