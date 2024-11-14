Alexander Isak celebrates a goal against Arsenal (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak has directly addressed the speculation over his future at the moment as he continues to be linked with Arsenal and other top clubs.

The Sweden international has been a star performer since joining Newcastle and it’s easy to imagine him also being a success at other top clubs at some point in the near future if he gets himself a big move.

Isak has been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool by TBR Sport, who recently reported that the 25-year-old’s talks over a new contract with Newcastle were not going well.

Isak could clearly do a job for Arsenal right now as they’re short of quality up front, with Kai Havertz not really a natural number 9, while there’s a lot of pressure on Bukayo Saka to deliver the spark in basically every game without ever getting much of an opportunity to rest.

Alexander Isak addresses talk over his future

Still, Isak has decided not to comment too much on a potential move as he clearly wants to show respect to Newcastle, though it’s also worth saying that he hasn’t taken the opportunity to deny that he could be on the move somewhere else.

“Throughout my career, I have never talked about or really commented on the move rumours during the season,’ Isak told fotbollskanalen, as quoted and translated by the Metro.

“There have been many such years where it has been talked about. It doesn’t affect me.

“I am commenting on my situation in Newcastle and I have never had any problem there. I am fully focused on my task there and that we will have a fantastic season. There are still great opportunities for that. I have no thoughts about anything else.

Asked specifically about talks over a new contract with Newcastle, he replied: “No comment.”