Arsenal amongst several clubs beaten by Newcastle to signing of brilliant 17-year-old

Newcastle United continue to look across the globe for the world’s best footballing talent, and they’ve apparently beaten Arsenal, amongst others, to the signing of brilliant 17-year-old striker, Vakhtang Salia.
According to Newcastle World, the Magpies will officially sign the Dinamo Tbilisi talent when he’s 18 in August 2025.
It’s understood he’s been compared to fellow Georgian, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, however, Mikha Gabechava, a scout at Gent, who previously worked at Dinamo Tbilisi, has suggested that the youngster reminds him more of a former Liverpool ace.
Vakhtang Salia will join Newcastle in August 2025
“I can see why people compare himself to [Khvicha] Kvaratskhelia, although I would probably say the player that he resembles even more is Roberto Firmino because of his style of play,” he told Loaded Mag NUFC.
“I think both of them are a mix of a poacher and a false nine, plus both of them have a very high work rate.
“If I compare Salia to Kvaratskhelia, I don’t think Kvaratskhelia can play false nine and I don’t think he can be as efficient in that role as a lone striker in 4-3-3.”
Newcastle World also quote the Premier League club’s sporting director, Paul Mitchell, regarding the club’s purchase of Salia.
“We’re delighted to get ahead of a number of other top clubs to sign Vakhtang,” he said.
Given that the Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules are biting every club hard, unearthing gems at the beginning of their careers is clearly the way to go.
Moving forward, Newcastle will surely hope to be bringing through youngsters of their own in order to both save money and have a more direct link to players in the first-team.
The Magpies only need to look at La Liga giants, Barcelona, as a typical example of what can be achieved by having a brilliant academy system in place.