Arsenal amongst several clubs beaten by Newcastle to signing of brilliant 17-year-old

Newcastle have beaten Arsenal to Vakhtang Salia. Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Newcastle United continue to look across the globe for the world’s best footballing talent, and they’ve apparently beaten Arsenal, amongst others, to the signing of brilliant 17-year-old striker, Vakhtang Salia.

According to Newcastle World, the Magpies will officially sign the Dinamo Tbilisi talent when he’s 18 in August 2025.

It’s understood he’s been compared to fellow Georgian, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, however, Mikha Gabechava, a scout at Gent, who previously worked at Dinamo Tbilisi, has suggested that the youngster reminds him more of a former Liverpool ace.

Vakhtang Salia will join Newcastle in August 2025