High profile exits help Aston Villa to bring extra £23m into club coffers

Aston Villa have saved £23m thanks to great business by Monchi and Unai Emery. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

It isn’t just on the pitch where Aston Villa are winning this season it seems.

Unai Emery has demanded a lot of his players and of the club, but it can’t be said that his tenure at Villa Park has been anything other than a roaring success at this stage.

After all, moments like Jhon Duran’s winner over Bayern Munich will live long in the memories of Villa supporters.

Villa bring another £23m into club coffers

Although Villa saw a number of departures over the summer, the studious business off the pitch from and Monchi has earned the club another £23m.

As Football Insider note, getting the salaries of the likes of Calum Chambers, Moussa Diaby, Douglas Luiz, Cameron Archer, Tim Iroegbunam, Morgan Sanson and Viljami Sinisalo off the books saved them a monumental amount.

Players brought to the club has seen any savings ‘cut’ to the £23m figure, but what it does represent is the brilliant way of working between manager, director of football and others at the club.

In many respects it gives a blueprint for others to follow, and if the Villains can continue in the same vain for the rest of the campaign, there’s genuinely no ceiling on what they can achieve.

Clearly, it’s vital that the club keep hold of Emery and continue to accede to his wishes.

The Spaniard has shown that he has the nous and willingness to bring extended success to the club, as long as they match his ambitions.

When one considers just how badly off the club were when Steven Gerrard was at the helm, the job that Emery has done has been shown to be quite remarkable.

Moreover, there are now good enough reasons for Europe’s best players to want to ply their trade in the Midlands.