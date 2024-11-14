Ruben Amorim. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes believes Ruben Amorim has the potential to turn Manchester United back into title winners.

Amorim is the sixth permanent Man Utd manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, taking over following the sacking of Erik ten Hag and Ruud van Nistelrooy’s interim spell.

Despite some cup success, the Red Devils have failed to add to their 20 English league titles since Ferguson left, watching on as the likes of Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and even Leicester City have tasted glory.

In fact, United have finished in the top two in just two of the last 11 seasons.

Bruno Fernandes backs Ruben Amorim at Man Utd

While a title charge won’t be expected straight away under Amorim, his long-term remit will be to return United to the pinnacle of English football.

The 39-year-old arrives with a good pedigree after guiding Sporting CP to two Portuguese titles in four years following a drought dating back to 2002. The Lions are also well-placed to add a 21st title to their collection, sitting top of the Liga Portugal table, six points clear of Porto and perfect after 11 games.

Former Sporting playmaker Fernandes is hopeful his compatriot can replicate that sort of success at Old Trafford.

“I hope he does the same here because you know sometimes a person can change the energy of a space, if it’s the right moment,” Fernandes said (via Man Utd’s official website). “We hope that he can come, and this is the right moment for him to come and bring his energy, bring his qualities and his knowledge of football, because he’s done something really, really special at Sporting. “If someone doubts that, it’s about just looking at the past.