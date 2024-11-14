Buonanotte’s Leicester future unpacked by transfer expert

Facundo Buonanotte's Leicester future is already mapped out. Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Facundo Buonanotte has been one of the standout players for Leicester this season, and transfer expert, Graeme Bailey, has unpacked what his future at the club is likely to look like.

The Foxes haven’t had the best start to their 2024/25 season, and are currently sat in 15th position in the Premier League.

Steve Cooper’s side have only won two of their 11 games, and their total of 10 points places them just three above the bottom three.

Facundo Buonanotte’s Leicester future unpacked

Though there’s plenty of time for the Midlands-based outfit to pull themselves out of trouble, falling through the trap door straight back down to the Championship isn’t beyond the realms of possibility either.

To that end, Buonanotte’s form has been a real boost for the club – though it’s unlikely to last beyond the current campaign.

“Leicester would love the chance to keep Buonanotte long-term, firstly it would it would indicate they have stayed in the Premier League, but they know even them staying up will not see him staying,” transfer expert, Graeme Bailey, told Leicester City News.

“Buonanotte is regarded very highly by Brighton, there has even been interest in his displays from the likes of Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund, but Brighton are making it clear that they have no intention of even listening to an approach for Buonanotte. He is not for sale.”

Supporters of the Foxes will therefore hope that for the remainder of the time they have left with Buonanotte in the side, his top form continues.

Even if he remains their go-to player, the Argentinian can’t be expected to do everything on his own.

Before Buonanotte gets to play against his parent club on December 8, the Foxes have fixtures against Chelsea, Brentford and West Ham United.

After that series of games, Leicester will be almost a third of the way through the season and will likely have more of an idea of how things are going to go for the rest of the campaign.